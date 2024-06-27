A picnic on a green lawn between families from the Cameroon community residing in the province of Padua. This is the context of the tragedy that occurred last Sunday in which an innocent little girl lost her life. The father of the 3-year-old girl who drowned during a picnic in Ponte San Nicolò, in the province of Padua, is under investigation for manslaughter.

Three-year-old girl drowned in a canal during a family picnic

The little girl was in the company of her 39-year-old father, an engineer, her sister and several friends who are members of the Cameroonian community when she fell into a drainage ditch while playing in the lawn.

The little girl walked away from the adults without being seen. At 6pm the alarm went off when they saw her floating in the canal. The little girl was recovered, placed on the grass and promptly rescued. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital. Her family and friends are devastated by grief. The trip took place on the lawn of the Roncajette park, always very crowded on Sundays after mass. The mother remained at home with her youngest daughter. The father is devastated by remorse for not having paid more attention to the little girl during the outing.

The Padua Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into manslaughter and he arranged the autopsy on the little girl’s body to ascertain the causes of death. The little girl’s father would be under investigation, but that day her mother was at home with her younger sister.

Hopefully the exam post-mortem can provide further details on the dynamics of the incident and on the health of the little girl who had celebrated her 3rd birthday this month and had not shown signs of illness before Sunday.

The local community touched by this tragic event has mobilized to offer support and solidarity to the family affected by the loss of the little girl. We now have to wait for the results of the autopsy to be able to proceed with the little girl’s funeral and to shed light on this dramatic event which shocked everyone who was present at the Sunday picnic.

“The father is unable to speak, he is destroyed by pain” say the family’s closest friends. “We heard many phrases like ‘I should have paid more attention’ and ‘I didn’t take care of my little girl’. But these are all discussions that can be made in hindsight, no one could have expected such a tragedy.”

