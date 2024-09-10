A child 3-year-old was crossing the street with his father when he was suddenly hit by a hit-and-run driver on a motorcycle. The driver then ran away while the little boy was rushed to hospital.

Here’s what happened.

Motorcyclist hits 3-year-old boy who was crossing the road

This is one of the most tragic stories you can hear, as the protagonist of the story is a child of only 3 years. We are at Pozzuoli and it is right here that the little boy is crossing the street on the pedestrian crossing in the company of his father.

Suddenly one scooter comes out and overwhelms him without even stopping to help him. The child was promptly helped as a car arrived on the scene immediately the 118 ambulance who transported him to the hospital Our Lady of Grace.

However, this did not prove to be equipped enough for this type of emergency. For this reason, the little boy was then transferred to theSantobono Pediatric Hospital of Naples. His conditions are not the best, but fortunately the worst has been averted. His prognosis remains reserved.

The dynamics of the accident: the hunt for the culprit is still ongoing

The road accident we are talking about occurred in Via Miliscola around 9.30 pm. The Carabinieri immediately intervened on site and decided to carry out the reliefs to reconstruct the dynamics of what happened.

According to the accounts of some witnesses, the scooter did not stop when it saw the little boy and his father crossing the road on pedestrian crossing. The most serious thing concerns the attitude of the road pirate. This he didn’t stop and ran away, thus committing the crime of failure to provide assistance.

The man has not yet been identified, but law enforcement is examining the footage of the surveillance cameras to try to track down the culprit. We therefore hope for the immediate identification of this unscrupulous person and above all for the complete healing of the little victim of this terrible event.