Mother Forgot To Drop Her Three-Year-Old At Kindergarten And Headed To Work: He Died After Hours In The Sun

Such episodes, unfortunately, occur every year, especially in the summer. A three year old child he lost his life, forgotten in the car by his mother, under the sun. The news comes from O Porriño, Spain.

The woman got ready like every morning to go to work, she packed her baby to take him to kindergarten and got into the car. On the way she is forgot to stop to leave the baby, convinced instead of having done so. She arrived at her multinational pharmaceutical company Lonza and parked the vehicle in the sun. She went downstairs and worked for six hours, like every day. Her mind was sure it had done it all and she had forgot her little one in the car.

Around 16:00 the father went to kindergarten, to pick up his three-year-old son as usual. But once in front of the teachers, he discovered that his wife was that day he hadn’t brought it. The man realized in a short time that the woman had told him she did it and so she immediately accepted sounded the alarm.

When the authorities and paramedics arrived at the mother’s car, they were faced with it the saddest of scenes. It was already too late for the minor. They just could get it out and declare his death.

The woman is currently upset and has been entrusted to treatment of a psychologist. The authorities have ordered the autopsy, necessary to establish the exact cause of death, even if there are no doubts about how the facts went.

The First Citizen of O Porriño proclaimed three days of national mourning and sent condolences to the family on behalf of the whole community.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time such an episode has occurred. Every year it happens in every part of the world, they call it “Black out“, when the mind convinces itself that it has done the same things as every day. Like this mother, that she was absolutely convinced to have taken the child to kindergarten.