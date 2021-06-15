Disappointed and utterly baffled. That was my mood after I heard that the Education Council wanted to introduce a three-year first grade to increase equality of opportunity. Again a call to bring about reforms that solve nothing structurally. Meanwhile, the number of structural problems is still steadily increasing.

Harsh Mishra is a Support Plan Council member and student Vossius in Amsterdam.

Creativity among students, for example, has fallen sharply, while young people are increasingly opting for a HAVO or VWO education. In my view, this decrease is mainly due to a playing field that is not equal for everyone. And I’m not talking so much about the deprivation of groups on the basis of their ethnicity or their socio-economic position as about the deprivation of groups on the basis of their talents. There is a great diversity of students going to school, but we nevertheless know a curriculum hierarchy with a core subject such as mathematics at the top and a creative subject such as music at the bottom. As a result, we are creating a situation in which we put students who have a predisposition for the more ‘creative’ and ‘social’ subjects at a great disadvantage.

For example, during the online music lessons it was hardly possible to practice playing an instrument. Exact subjects, on the other hand, were much easier to follow. After the reopening of the schools, the focus was still on science subjects. An immediate effort was made to make up for the alleged learning disadvantages, but ‘the social disadvantages’ were ignored despite all the attention and necessity.

Lack of motivation

The fear that students don’t know ‘the basics’ apparently transcends the fundamental importance of letting children choose what suits them best. This fear stems from traditional and entrenched ideas about teaching and testing methods that hardly match the new world and culture of young people. No wonder that students have little motivation for school.

This also applies to gifted students and students who need an extra challenge. They often only get ‘some extra sums’, which ultimately leads to underachievement. In addition, these students – even at a categorical grammar school – are poorly understood by their peers and vice versa. In a three-year seventh grade, these effects would only be magnified.





Besides the fact that students have to deal with the lack of motivation and freedom of choice, both between subjects and within the frameworks of the subjects themselves, it is also not made easy for teachers. Not only are these underpaid and undervalued expected to keep up with every development – ​​be it digitally or socially – but they also have the essential task of differentiating between students and then meeting their different needs. They also have to manage this in about 45 minutes, the time that is also used to explain and possibly keep order. No wonder there is a teacher shortage.

Half-hearted measure

While many repeat students thrive by doubling, the inspectorate, on the other hand, carries on with its strict rules that students have to change schools. We have teachers who suffer from high work pressure and burnout complaints. And isn’t it shameful that there is no Olympiad or well-known competition at all for a subject like history or economics? Or the grade and test policy? We are too interested in the standard value of 5.5, which ignores the crucial question: Are the students who score above the threshold value doing well? And then I will not discuss the unhealthy and overwhelming focus on keys, while they are merely a snapshot.

All these structural problems require structural solutions. A half-hearted measure like the three-year seventh grade will in no way solve them. By investing in personnel and working environment, considering every profession as equal, differentiating effectively and making the step to higher levels easier for late bloomers, we can only solve the problem in a structural way. Give the roses in question their proper nutrients or else the country’s education system, known for its entrepreneurship, ingenuity and innovation, will be doomed to failure.