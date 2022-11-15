Three people were injured last Sunday morning in a massive fight that took place in an Águilas nightclub. Two clients of the establishment started an argument around two in the morning inside the premises and the security personnel threw them out into the street.

One of the girls involved in the dispute called several relatives by phone to explain what had happened to her and within a few minutes more than fifty people, close to the woman, showed up, armed with sticks, canes and knives. The owners of the nightclub called the Local Police, however, the arrival of the patrols was hampered for several minutes, since the mob had blocked the access roads to the nightclub.

Meanwhile, some relatives of the woman, who had been expelled from the premises, attacked three employees of the premises, who suffered head injuries, and could not be treated until several hours later, since the emergency services were unable to enter the premises. area where they were.

The crowd also threw stones and bottles against the façade of the establishment and against the patrol cars that were finally able to overcome the obstacles that prevented them from entering.

The situation became critical after the agents took several of the girl’s relatives out of the premises, while they tried to prevent, between shoving and death threats, the crowd from entering the premises. Given the critical situation in which they found themselves, the local police officers asked for help from the Civil Guard, whose citizen security units (Usecic), from the Torre Pacheco post, traveled from Mazarrón, where they were carrying out security and surveillance work during the festivals of the district of Bolnuevo.

Upon arrival, around four in the morning, the spirits calmed down and the wounded could be transferred to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca hospital.

The Comisiones Obreras union called for more local police officers in Águilas, especially on weekends, since the workforce is scarce given the large number of services that must be carried out between Friday and Sunday.