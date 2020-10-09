In Kogalym (Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug), a criminal case has been initiated into the death of three workers during the construction of a polytechnic college. About this IA “Ura.ru” told the Investigative Directorate of the TFR for the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug.

The tragedy occurred on Thursday, October 8, at 19:00 during the work on concreting the floor of the staircase. According to the investigation, the supports holding the formwork collapsed during the submission of the concrete estimate. Four workers fell from a height of the sixth floor, about 23 m.

“As a result of the fall, three victims died, one with serious injuries is in a medical facility,” added the UK.

A criminal case was initiated under Part 3 of Art. 216 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Violation of safety rules during construction work.”

The prosecutor’s office organized its own check. As reported to IA “Ura.ru” in the press service of the department, the prosecutor of Kogalym went to the scene and coordinated the actions of law enforcement officers.

On October 8, it was reported that one worker was killed when a construction cradle fell in the Tagansky district of Moscow. Check organized.