ANNA BALTRUSCHAT

M.one dad comes from Ghana, my mom from Germany. I was born in Germany and was socialized in a Swabian household. For a long time I didn’t notice that I was perceived differently because of the color of my skin. As a child you are not aware of what is rolling towards you.

The first point of contact with being different is when you are in kindergarten when other children tell you things you don’t want to hear. Then you realize: Aha, we are not all the same. My dolls were white, my barbies were white, my friends were white. So I looked up to Britney Spears too. There weren’t as many black role models as there are today. Yes, there were music videos on MTV with women with afro, and a few people thought: Look, there are women who are somehow like you. But I didn’t necessarily look for or needed a role model. Just someone who is in public and says: You have to follow these steps, and then you have a braided hairstyle. Or these steps, and then the hair is in place. Or so it doesn’t hurt when combing. That would have helped me immensely.

During puberty I noticed: Okay, my hair structure is different from that of my friends. As a child I had no black girlfriends, just a black sister, but she was younger than me. It was difficult to get any information about hair care at all. Back then there were no YouTube channels explaining how to care for Afro hair. If my mom had known how to properly care for our hair, it would have been easier. So much for history.



Anna Baltruschat: “The feeling I had: not to exist.”

Image: Verena Müller





So unconsciously, I have been asking myself the question for a long time: Why is my hair type not served and represented in the same way as everyone else? So to blonde hair, straight hair and so on. For example, when I was 13 or 14 I chemically straightened my hair, a very unpleasant process. But I wanted to have straight, flyaway hair. At that age you want to belong, you orientate yourself to the ideals of beauty that the mainstream prescribes. And you have a pretty screwed-up picture of these ideals.

The hair care problem has built up inside me. In 2015, I was able to sort my thoughts in such a way that I noticed that it is difficult to find products in retail. If industry in Germany has a blind spot here, then I have to do it myself. So I started researching. How do I even create my own hair product? Which manufacturers can I work with? Of course, I also looked at the American products that could be bought in Germany – there are a few good ones, but there is also a lot of potential for frustration. Whenever I found a good product, it was usually sold out or very expensive in the afro shops.