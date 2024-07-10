Home page World

The victims are the family of a BBC reporter. © James Manning/PA Wire/dpa

A triple murder north of London causes horror. The police are searching intensively for the suspected perpetrator – and find him in a cemetery.

London – He is said to have killed the wife and two daughters of a well-known BBC radio reporter. Police have now arrested a 26-year-old on suspicion of murder on the northern outskirts of London.

The suspected perpetrator was arrested in the north London district of Enfield, around 25 kilometers from the crime scene in the town of Bushey, police said. According to media reports, he had tried to hide in a cemetery.

The man is being treated in a clinic for injuries. According to the police, he did not sustain these during the raid. As the newspaper “Sun” reported, the suspect is the ex-boyfriend of one of the daughters.

Perpetrator is said to have had a crossbow

The BBC presenter is said to have found his 61-year-old wife and his 25 and 28-year-old daughters seriously injured in Bushey, north-west of London, on Tuesday evening. They died at the scene shortly afterwards. The police assumed it was a targeted attack and launched a large search operation for the 26-year-old ex-soldier.

The editorial management of BBC 5 Live said in a message to employees that they were supporting their colleague, who mainly comments on equestrian sports, in every way possible. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper was regularly informed about the case.

The alleged perpetrator is said to have had a crossbow with him. The hurdles for owning such weapons are not very high in England. There are repeated calls to tighten the conditions. A spokeswoman for the Home Office said that they were considering tightening the law.

Following the violent crime, British police arrested a suspect. © James Manning/PA Wire/dpa

Police had warned witnesses to approach the man if they saw him. In addition to the crossbow, other weapons may have been used, said Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson.

Reports of screams

A neighbor told the British news agency PA that screaming was heard, followed by chaos and investigators cordoning off the street.

The background to the incident is still unclear. “This is an incredibly serious incident for the victims’ family and we ask that their privacy be respected while they process what happened,” said Detective Superintendent Rob Hall. dpa