Three women kidnapped and held hostage for a whole night by eight men, originally from Pakistan, who were then arrested by the police once the victims, and among them a young man, managed to raise the alarm.

This happened, according to the reconstruction of the Gazzetta di Modena, in a farmhouse in Novi, in the province of Modena, where yesterday morning the military intervened on the recommendation of some residents, to whom two of the victims, all of Filipino origin, asked for help attempting to exit through a cottage window while the eight men slept inside.

As it emerges, the victims of the kidnapping and sexual violence would be two women of Filipino origin aged 40-50 and a young woman aged 32 together with another young man whose age is unknown, the latter being the children of the two women. All four allegedly suffered sexual violence whose signs on the body were found on the spot by 118, before being taken to hospital.

The victims allegedly reported that they were in the Modena area for tourism and that they ended up in that farmhouse after accepting a ride in the car from some Pakistanis, who, instead of taking them to the agreed place, would have taken them to where the violence started.

According to some residents, the cottage was uninhabited up to a year ago, then a man originally from Pakistan reopened it, signaling the comings and goings of compatriots for whom the carabinieri will now carry out investigations. Only the ‘landlord’ was not arrested among the men found inside by the carabinieri.