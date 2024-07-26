Three women deprived of their freedom workers of an exchange house located in the Vallarta Universidad neighborhood in Zapopanthe night of Thursday, July 25.

Zapopan Police reported that The women were forcibly removed from the Dollar Exchange Center a store located inside the Latina shopping plaza, located at the intersection of Naciones Unidas, Juan Palomar and Arias avenues.

The Police Station of Zapopan He said they went to the site and the person who reported the incident to the emergency services reported that armed men got out of two SUV-type trucks, similar to the Honda CRV.

The subjects threatened the women who were closing the business, they threatened the witness, forcing him to lie on the floor and not turn around.

The Armed men loaded the three women into the vans and fled with an unknown destination.

The Police of Zapopan He stated that when he arrived, the business was properly closed and no damage or evidence was seen. No other employee or owner of the business had gone to the site. The incident was reported to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.