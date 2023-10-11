Three women have been sentenced to six years in prison each for having robbed the home of the Ukrainian ambassador, Serhii Pohoreltsev, where they took around 150,000 euros in cash inside a safe that they could not open, and luxury watches and bags. . The Civil and Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Madrid has increased the initially imposed sentences of four years, because the court does not believe that the 30,000 euros that have been returned to repair the damage compensate for the theft and destruction. The thieves entered the house, located in the Central district of Madrid, when they knew that neither the ambassador nor his father-in-law, with whom he was temporarily living, had left. Despite the supposed increase in the ambassador’s security due to the war declared by Russia, which had already been underway for two months, the women opened the door by the slip method, spent half an hour hanging around the house at will and left carrying I weigh the safe where the money was.

The initial ruling of the Provincial Court of Madrid considered it proven that around four in the afternoon on April 29, 2022, three women of Croatian nationality, between 24 and 27 years old (Naomi S., Patricia J. and Kimberley J.) They entered the house without problems, simply manipulating the latch with a flat, hard, semi-rigid object and giving a push. There was no one in the house, nor the block, which the embassy staff was responsible for cleaning, nor was the doorman there. They spent half an hour stealing, after which they left the house carrying a safe with great difficulty, until they took a rented Fiat Panda with which they fled the place. Everything was recorded by security cameras.

The now convicted women stole brand name bags, watches and luxury clothing, in addition to taking the safe, in which 111,500 euros, 30,000 dollars and 4,600 hryvnia were stored. For example, they took a Chopar watch, Happy Sport model, made of gold and diamonds, worth around 12,000 euros, or a handbag Serpenti from Bulgari, about 3,000 euros. They were arrested a few days after committing a very similar robbery, with the same car.

Last February, the Court sentenced them to four years in prison for a continued forceful robbery in an inhabited house with the mitigating circumstance of repairing the damage, since each one contributed 10,000 euros during the process, but now the TSJM increases the sentence by two years to review, as requested by the ambassador, that extenuating circumstance. The magistrates consider that the amount of 30,000 euros (10,000 each) that the defendants paid before the trial as civil liability “is far from the total claimed,” both by the private prosecution and by the Prosecutor’s Office. It was the ambassador himself who appealed the sentence, dissatisfied with the reparation of the damage that the first sentencing court had appreciated.

The police identified the three women through security cameras and arrested them on May 9, 2022 while they were allegedly carrying out another robbery, and since then they have been in prison, Efe reports. The Chamber accepts the appeal of the Ukrainian ambassador, but not the one presented by the defendants, who alleged that their rights had been violated as the authorship of the robbery had not been proven and that it should be taken into account that some of them suffer from borderline mental disorder. personality, depression and habitual drug use.