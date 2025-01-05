The twelfth night It is one of the most anticipated festivities for children, but it can also be a time of great stress for many parents. The anticipation of gifts and the worry of meeting all emotional expectations can generate nervousness and anxiety, not only in the little ones, but also in adults.

From a psychological perspectivechildren often experience a mixture of excitement and nervousness due to not knowing what gifts and how many they will receive, which can trigger concerns. In this sense, anxiety can be directly related to the perception of control over their environment, something that they do not feel in this case since they depend completely on what the Three Wise Men decide to leave them.

«The little ones, who are still developing their ability to manage complex emotions, may experience this anticipation as a form of anxiety and frustration, since they do not have the emotional tools to regulate it. It is essential to understand that, for them, waiting becomes an important emotional challenge,” explains Carla Álvarez Llaneza, psychologist from Sanitas blouse.

In addition, other factors such as the fear of not receiving what they want or comparison with other children can generate a state of stress that manifests itself in difficulties sleeping, physical restlessness or changes in behavior.









Another aspect that is often overlooked during this day is the danger of falling into overabundance of gifts. «Excessive gifts can generate a sense of lack of control, since children lose the ability to value the effort behind each gift. This usually leads to an emotional dependence on material things and a lack of appreciation for intangible values ​​such as effort, gratitude or the importance of sharing, generating long-term negative effects on their emotional and psychological development», adds Carla Álvarez Llaneza.

In this situation, it is recommended that parents reflect on the gifts they choose and seek to promote the importance of other values ​​beyond the material. Teaching children that gifts are not the most important thing and that there are other more meaningful aspects of the holidays, such as family time, caring for people, and generosity, can help create a more enriching experience. In this context, the psychological experts at Blua de Sanitas have drawn up a list with a series of recommendations:

1 Set realistic expectations

Talking to children about the idea that gifts are a small part of the celebration, but that the true meaning is in sharing special moments as a family, can help reduce pressure.

2 Limit the number of gifts

Avoid falling into the temptation of giving too much. The goal should be to surprise, not overwhelm. A reasonable number of gifts allows the little ones to appreciate each one of them.

Helping children understand the value of giving and receiving generously will contribute to their correct emotional development. Those who learn from an early age to be grateful for what they receive tend to experience fewer negative emotions about what they may lack in the future.

4 Create rituals that promote calm

Doing relaxing activities before bed, such as reading a story or practicing deep breathing, can help manage your emotions and reduce nervousness.

5 Promote a sense of community

Involving children in volunteer activities or preparing surprises for others helps divert their attention from material factors and focus it on more human and meaningful values.