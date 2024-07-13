Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/07/2024 – 22:23

In one week, three humpback whales were found dead on beaches in São Sebastião, on the northern coast of São Paulo, according to the Argonauta Institute, an environmental protection organization based in Ubatuba. On June 30, one of them was found on Guaecá beach. On July 6, two more were found – one on Boraceia beach and another in Paúba.

A fourth whale carcass was spotted by fishermen on Picinguaba beach in Ubatuba in recent weeks. The fishermen notified the Argonauta monitoring team, but when they arrived in the region, the technicians were unable to locate the dead whale.

With these four cases, the number of whales found dead on the northern coast of São Paulo in recent months rises to six.

These three carcasses located between June 30 and July 6 were of juvenile humpback whales (Megaptera novaeangliae), but were in an advanced state of decomposition, which prevented the identification of the cause of death.

“In addition to possible natural causes, the mortality of these animals may be related to lack of food, diseases and incidental interaction with fishing and even collisions with vessels,” said oceanographer Hugo Gallo Neto, president of the Argonauta Institute.

The carcasses found on the sand were buried, as recommended. “We developed a technique for stranding and monitoring the decomposition of carcasses when found on the high seas, which is the best alternative. However, when the animals are already stranded on the sand, burying the carcass is the appropriate option. When this burial is carried out correctly, it poses no risk of contamination to the beaches. On the contrary, this procedure is a safe and beneficial practice, as the buried carcasses return nutrients to the environment, contributing to maintaining the health of the local ecosystem,” said the oceanographer.

“The carcasses were recorded and materials were collected that will be used for future analyses and research on the occurrence of these animals in the region,” said biologist Carla Beatriz Barbosa, coordinator of the Santos Basin Beach Monitoring Project (PMP-BS) in section 10 (North Coast of SP). The PMP-BS is an activity developed to meet the conditions of the federal environmental licensing of Petrobras’ activities for the production and transportation of oil and natural gas in the Santos Basin, conducted by Ibama.

Humpback whales are marine mammals that can reach 16 meters in length and weigh up to 40 tons. They are migratory animals that travel great distances along the Brazilian coast every year.

In the fall and winter, they migrate to the northeast of Brazil to reproduce, give birth and feed their young. It is during this time that they cross the coast of São Paulo, which is why it is more common to see these animals at sea. During the summer, they return to the Antarctic seas to feed.

Recently, the number of humpback whales has increased and the species has been removed from the endangered species list. Maintaining this status depends on the conservation of the oceans and habitat.

The Argonauta Institute was founded in 1998 by the board of the Ubatuba Aquarium and recognized in 2007 as a Civil Society Organization of Public Interest (Oscip). The Institute’s objective is to preserve the environment and is one of the institutions implementing the Santos Basin Beach Monitoring Project.