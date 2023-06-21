The covers of the books ‘El corazón del daño’, ‘La encomienda’ and ‘Gloria’.

“Literature is proof that life is not enough”, Pessoa once said and María Negroni reminds us at the beginning of The heart of damage literary artifact that has been presented as a novel but could also have been presented as a prose poem, an autobiographical essay or a chronicle with fiction, to later assert: “It could be”.

Even before that first statement and that first doubt, which was followed by another sentence no less powerful, this time, from Negroni herself: “It is more probable that life and literature, being both insufficient, light up at times —like a magic lantern— the texture and thickness of things, the astonishing complexity that we are”, as well as another dimension —“It’s what I was looking for, mother”—, the Argentine author, who understands one of the most important issues of existence — that life is grammar and grammars are grammars—, that is, from the very epigraph of his book, he makes clear the type of work that the reader will have to face: “I am going to create what happened to me”.

“I am going to create what happened to me. Only because living is not narrable. Living is not livable. I will have to create about life. And without lying”, says Clarice Lispector in The passion according to GH, that book in which a woman, as Negroni herself does in The heart of damage Searching through the signifiers of her past, she tries to explain to herself, before another human being and also before herself, the form, tension and density —carnal and linguistic— of a relationship, while seeking , before, in the past, in the present continuous of the word. The relationship that Negroni seeks to unravel is, however, unlike that of the protagonist of Lispector, that of herself with her mother. And it is that this book —it goes without saying that it is extraordinary—, this novel, poem, chronicle, essay, body in constant fermentation and on the verge of resurrection is not a book about the mother, as has been said, nor one about the daughter. , as has also been said: it is about that relationship.

revolve around the shape

“Getting lost, wrote Clarice Lispector, is a dangerous finding”, writes Negroni mediated The heart of damage when the first forms of the relationship to which you are trying to give back or rather give it its decisive dimension —sometimes it is a circle that is turned into a sphere by the words that a mother and a girl inhabit, sometimes from a square that becomes a cube, also through words, which encloses a mother and a teenager—, in order to understand the bond that one and the other share, they have already been left behind. For this reason, Negroni continues: “I don’t know this writer yet. / It will come into my life later (almost a decade later) when I no longer live in a suburban neighborhood, I no longer work in the syringe factory, I am incomprehensibly thirty years old and the tweezers, the operatives, the sung quotes, the green Falcons have finished . / In a word: when the white night of misfortune is over, and I am renewed and like new, ready to resurrect. / A hard life requires a hard language, and that is poetry, I thought. / That thought reached. / The words began to come like daggers. / I titled my first book of poems of so much desolation”.

I insist on the issue of form and how grammar is at the center of everything, because Negroni’s work —yes, it also narrates the marks that a mother leaves on the body of a daughter and those that a daughter leaves on herself herself in the name of her mother, who also shows a time, a form of intimacy and a way of socializing, while brilliantly revealing the mechanisms of literature—is consistent to the last consequences: nothing that counts the heart of damage it makes sense if it does not shed light on the very form of the book, in addition to the person Negroni is becoming and that of that mother who, in the opposite direction, is deconstructing —I already said it: life is grammar and grammars, grammars they are, above all, when they are of the body. Now, I also insist on the issue of form because, as I have said in other installments of this newsletter, Few things determine the type of literature that will be found in a book like the author’s decision in the face of the form-story dichotomy. And here, after making it clear what Negroni is in favor of, I can exemplify two other ways, thanks to two other wonderful books that share the theme of the mother: The commendation and Gloria.

In the middle and on the other side

Entrustment, Margarita García Robayo’s most recent novel, which in her previous books had already shown an incredible ability to accommodate the layers of form and history as if they were a geological matter, recounts —starting from imagination rather than memory, by reverse, then, of what happens in Glory and unlike what Negroni does, which allows one to colonize the other—the story of a woman who one day receives a disproportionate box—her sister, who lives in their hometown, usually sends her food and gifts. Inside that box, the protagonist of García Robayo’s book will find, against all odds, her past, her place of origin, the ties she had left behind and what she was before being who she is. or think she is. And it is that she, inside that box, she will find her mother. And it will be this burst of the unexpected, this irruption of the past that, paradoxically, will detonate the history and the form of the book.

For this reason, because both the form and the story detonate at the same moment and from the same element —which is neither the result of a search for the sake of recovering, as in Gloria, nor of one for the sake of resignifying, as in the Negroni’s book Entrustment It is still a box of surprises, the beautiful drawer of a magician from which, every time a story comes out, a gear also comes out, every time an anecdote comes out, a spring also comes out. Every marvel that comes inside a box, you know, has instructions, although only those that have been designed really well can be assembled without having to see that guide: that’s right. Entrustment. But she was about to say, or rather, wanted to talk, now that I have already done so, about who puts form first and who ties form and substance, who takes precedence over substance, that is, history.

That’s how I get to Glory, the most recent novel by Andrés Felipe Solano, in which the story is imposed on the form by the narrative power, a force that is a tide that does not allow anything to come between it and the reader —obviously, it is not that the Colombian do not choose a form, but rather it is at the service of what it tells us and, also —hence its other way of hitting the target—, of what it does not tell us: one day in New York, at the end of the seventies , in which the narrator’s mother attends a concert, but also what that meant or could mean for the future and what it condensed or could condense of the past.

And it is that, in the end, perhaps literature is not better if it recharges itself in form, if it does so in history or if it seeks a balance —although each writer has his predilection. The secret, I mean, as Negroni, García Robayo and Felipe Solano understand, may be to find what each book demands and accept what each writer is capable of doing.

Paraphrasing Negroni, the important thing is that life and literature, both being insufficient, together illuminate the amazing complexity that we are”.

the heart of damage was posted by Random House, Entrustment the public Anagram and Glory appeared under the seal Sixth floor.

