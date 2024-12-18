three-way hit

They don’t even hide it anymore. Aldama has appeared in court with the far-right leader of Desokupa to make a statement against the Government in which he continues without presenting evidence. The Supreme Court admits to processing a complaint from Ayuso’s boyfriend against Minister Montero for an attack on her honor. Go ahead, as Miguel Ángel Rodríguez would say. A judge from Badajoz is investigating Sánchez’s brother for the complaint by the Francoist association Manos Médicas about alleged enrichment, published in the press, which has been proven false. PP and Vox have also appeared. And Judge Peinado continues to open avenues, to see if he finds something, in the case of Begoña Gómez, initiated by false complaints from the same extreme right organization. You don’t need to find anything, because you already have what you’re looking for: the news’s worth. The extreme right and the right take out the popcorn and enjoy the media pim pam pum.

Just join the dotted line to see what happens. It is more than evident: it is a judicial coup d’état to overthrow the president and his executive, persecuting not only his party, but also his family, through all political, legal and media means. The press spreads the hoaxes, the politicians load the weapons, the judges fire them, the press collects the shell casings and the shooting begins again. We are already seeing the next step: the lawyers of Congress accept that Junts’ non-legal proposal be admitted to ask Sánchez to call a question of confidence. Puigdemont does not need the PSOE because he already has the amnesty, he needs Feijóo and Abascal to resurrect. It is pure strategy because only the president can raise the question of trust, but it does not matter if he does not do so, they already have what they want: weaken the Government. Another bullet on the roof of Parliament.

Unlike military coups, judicial coups do not have to appear so. They have to appear the opposite, a defense of law and order against a government that endangers democracy. The conspirator believes that everyone is of his condition. They demonstrate against the amnesty law before it is approved, they block the renewal of the Judiciary for five years, they control the Supreme Court from the front and the back, they remove and replace magistrates to protect the right, they are eager to open cases against Podemos that remain In no way, a judge calls Sánchez a “narcissist and psychopath”, but they act offended when the Government says that there is lawfare. To the PP begging and with the gavel giving.

The evidence is compelling, your honor. Ayuso’s brother gets rich from a mask business with the community that his sister presides over, but the person under investigation is the brother of the President of the Government for money that does not exist. Ayuso’s partner is accused of defrauding the Treasury, but the one that occupies the media we still do not know for what crimes it is Sánchez’s partner. Ayuso’s chief of staff leaks her boyfriend’s emails but the one who ends up accused is the attorney general for denying him. González Amador is an alleged fraudster, but the Supreme Court charges a minister who comments on it publicly.

The toga mafia wants a law of silence so that we do not talk about the three-way coup d’état. The political, media and judicial band. With the blow of a gavel and a headline, they have convinced public opinion that the mafia is Sánchez and his family. This is how they destroyed Podemos, this is how they fired Lula and Dilma. Here it can happen. If Junts drops the PSOE and pressures it to call a question of confidence, the president may be forced to present it and lose it, because the parties that support him are also sensitive to the polls and the front pages. The right believes that power rightfully belongs to it and that it can violate the law to regain it. And when they don’t do it with guns, they do it with mallets, hoaxes and propaganda.