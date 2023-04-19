Three-way fatal crash | The driver saw in the rear-view mirror how the car behind started to roll – This is known about Kolar

The police are investigating the accident as two separate investigations into the cause of death. The driver of the car that went flying in the accident is suspected of endangering traffic safety and causing death.

Inner Finland The police have continued the investigation of the fatal crash that happened in Hämeenkyrö on Friday. Two people and a dog died in the accident.

The police have largely clarified what happened in the accident situation. The alarm about the accident came on Friday, April 14 at 2:48 p.m. There was a car on Kolmostie from Ikaalis in the direction of Tampere that was ready to turn left to Mäkelä-Haavistontie. The passenger car was clustered near the center line and the car’s blinker was on.

The passenger car was followed by a passenger car registered as a van, with a trailer behind it. Crime Commissioner Panu Rautio says that for an as-yet unknown reason, the light vehicle combination in question started to roll on the road.

At the same time, a heavy vehicle combination was traveling from Tampere in the direction of Ikaalisten.

According to Rautio, the driver of the vehicle that was turning had noticed in his rearview mirror that the car approaching from behind initially started to drift in the direction of the center line, but eventually to the right side of the road. From there, the vehicle finally ended up in the oncoming lane, where the vehicle collided with the front of a heavy vehicle combination. An adult couple and a dog who were aboard the vehicle that started to roll died at the scene of the accident.

Neither of the parties to the accident hit the car that was turning.

“Here was luck on the way,” says Rautio.

According to Rautio, there is no reason to suspect the driver of a vehicle that was turning or the driver of a heavy vehicle combination of crimes.

Far despite the advanced preliminary investigation, there are still ambiguities. So far, the police have no information about why the lighter vehicle combination had started to roll.

“I cannot confirm whether it is a loss of driving control due to an overtaking situation or whether it was caused by some other reason. I can’t confirm whether the driver tried to overtake the vehicle that was turning or whether the car started to roll when braking”, says Rautio.

The police are investigating the accident as two separate investigations into the cause of death. The driver of the car that went flying in the accident is suspected of endangering traffic safety and causing death. So far, however, there is no information about which of the people in the car was the driver. When the driver survives, however, the case does not proceed to prosecution, as the suspect is already dead.

“A sad event,” says Rautio.

Rautio wants to confirm that information, however, that the trailer of the vehicle that went flying had a fairly insignificant load. Thus, the cause of the accident is currently not suspected to be, for example, incorrect loading.

So far, there is also no doubt that the driver of the vehicle that went flying broke the speed limit. The role of drugs in the accident is being investigated.

Otherwise, the police will continue the technical investigation. A few interrogations have also already been done, and they will possibly be continued during this and next week.