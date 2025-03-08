



He Seville You will have to manage your warned If you do not want to have a serious problem of troops in the core. And it turns out that the three players who are about to meet their cycle of yellow cards They are concentrated in the same area. Gudelj, Sow and Agumé They are the Sevillists who could see their fifth admonition before Sevillian derbywhich would leave the team in a very precarious situation against the eternal rival.

The Serbian will not play the duel next Sunday, since it is injured and will not reach the clash in front of the Real Sociedad. However, it is not disposable that it is available for the match against Athletic Club in the Sánchez-Pizjuán. To see a yellow in this clash corresponding to day 28, the captain of Sevilla would miss the visit to Villamarín.

However, García Pimienta will be able to count on I trimmed and sow For the San Sebastián party Sunday Sunday. The Frenchman will be substitute, but the Swiss has settled as a starter and is a fixed for the Catalan coach. With the recovery of Lokonga, it is most likely that the center of the field before the Real Sociedad is composed of Sow, Saul and the Belgian.

In chapel they are also found Marcaoo, Kike Salas, Isaac and Lokonga himself. The four have Three yellow cards And, in the worst case, one could give time to see the fifth before the game against Betis after the break. However, the duel against Athletic prior to this International Lapsus is also important if Sevilla manages to stay in the struggle for a European square. So all manage those warnings well so as not to leave the team shorter than it is already.