Two men and a woman were sentenced by the Venezuelan justice system with the maximum sentence, of 30 years in prison, for his responsibility in the sexual abuse against a 14-year-old teenager, in the state of Miranda (North), the Public Ministry (MP/Prosecutor's Office) reported on January 25.

The convicts were arrested last December, when the victim and her father reported to the authorities that the woman was forcing the minor “to have sexual relations with strangers, in exchange for not making an attempt on his father's life.”

The woman was accused of forced prostitution.

In a press release, the MP detailed that the teenager was abused “on two occasions” by two men, aged 29 and 24, after the woman took the victim to the house where they were.

The 30-year-old woman was accused of the crimes of “forced prostitution and use of a teenager to commit a crime.”while both men were charged with the crime of “continuous sexual act with a particularly vulnerable victim.”

In September of last year, the attorney general, Tarek William Saab, reported that, from August 2017 until that moment, they were convicted 5,081 people for the crime of sexual abuse against children and adolescents.

In a press conference, he then detailed that the Prosecutor's Office opened, in that six-year period, 32,043 cases for this crime, for which 20,560 people have been charged, while 15,317 subjects were accused.

The non-governmental organizations Venezuelan Observatory of Violence (OVV) and Network for the Human Rights of Children and Adolescents (Redhnna) last year urged the State to strengthen prevention to avoid cases of sexual abuse against minors.

EFE

