Ciudad Juárez—Municipal police and Fire Department personnel responded to two fires that were apparently started by criminals, which left three vehicles unusable.

A commander of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat indicated that at 02:23 hours, unknown persons set fire to two vehicles parked outside a house in the Escobedo District.

Police units and a team of firefighters on board fire extinguisher number 12 attended Vicente Guerrero Avenue and Vicente Suárez Street to put out the fire that damaged a 2019 Dodge Ram Promaster pickup truck with license plates DN0833A and a gray 2013 Chevrolet Cruze.

Firefighter Sergeant Quiñones reported the damage to the State Attorney General’s Office because evidence was found that it was an act of provocation.

Minutes later, at 03:44 hours, Fire Engine 11 was mobilized to Tres Castillos and Arados streets in the Toribio Ortega neighborhood, where they reported a fire that damaged a truck.

Lieutenant Garcia said someone doused a red Ford F150 pickup truck without license plates, which was being repaired outside a house, with gasoline, causing partial damage.

They also notified the State Investigation Agency.