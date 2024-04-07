Neighbors of a building located at number 13 on Pintor Joaquín Street in the San Antón neighborhood woke up early this Sunday, startled by a noise that “seemed like a bomb.” When they looked out the window, they found “a large fireball” that burned three vehicles that were parked next to three burning containers, two for organic waste and another for plastic.

The fire, which caused damage to the entire façade of the building, started shortly before 6 in the morning. “We think that the fire was intentional and that the authors used some flammable product due to the voracity of the fire, which was like a very powerful ball that reached the fourth floor of the building, which has a mezzanine,” said José Burruezo, municipal mayor of the District. North of Murcia.

“Some neighbors who had their cars parked on the street were able to go out and move them for fear that the fire would spread,” said Burruezo, who said that it was a teenage neighbor who raised the alarm when she saw orange light coming in through the street. window of his room, although at first he thought that the day had dawned with haze.

Firefighters from the Murcia City Council's Fire Fighting and Rescue Service, as well as members of the Local Police, went to the scene of the fire. After extinguishing the fire, street cleaning technicians, as well as public lighting technicians, intervened to restore the electricity supply. In addition, a psychologist from the Mobile Emergency and Social Care Service (Semas) treated one of the residents, “an elderly man with mobility problems who was very nervous,” according to the pedestrian, who reported this type of acts. vandalism «Fortunately, we do not have to regret personal injuries, but it could have been a misfortune; The neighbors are outraged and scared. It is not fair that the Spring Festival ends like this,” condemned Burruezo.