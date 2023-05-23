





01:39 FILE: Low water levels in the Colorado River at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Page, Arizona. AP – Brittany Peterson

The Joe Biden government and the states of Arizona, California and Nevada reached an agreement to reduce the use of millions of gallons of water from the Colorado River. A pact that they considered historic since it would facilitate the preservation of the important tributary while a definitive solution is achieved. This body of water, which has been seriously affected by drought in recent years, supplies more than 40 million people.