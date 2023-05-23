First modification: Last modification:
The Joe Biden government and the states of Arizona, California and Nevada reached an agreement to reduce the use of millions of gallons of water from the Colorado River. A pact that they considered historic since it would facilitate the preservation of the important tributary while a definitive solution is achieved. This body of water, which has been seriously affected by drought in recent years, supplies more than 40 million people.
