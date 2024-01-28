Three American soldiers died on Saturday night in a drone attack in northeast Jordan, near the border with Syria, as confirmed this Sunday by President Joe Biden in a statement released by the White House. In the attack, which Washington attributes to “radical militia groups backed by Iran operating in Syria and Iraq,” around twenty soldiers were also injured. These are the first US Army casualties since the beginning of Israel's war in Gaza.

It is not clear what went wrong in the air defenses of the Torre 22 base, which the United States maintains in Jordan, but they did not intercept the drones, among the many that have sought a similar target in recent months. As of Friday, the Pentagon had counted more than 158 strikes against U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria. That “constant barrage of drones, rockets and missiles” had been unsuccessful until now. They had not even caused damage to the infrastructure.

This time it was different, and the incident adds tension in the face of a possible escalation in the conflict in the region that the Pentagon has been trying to avoid for weeks.

“Today, America's heart is heavy,” Biden declared. “The three American service members we lost were patriots in the highest sense. And our nation will never forget his ultimate sacrifice. Together we will maintain the sacred obligation we have to your families. We will strive to be worthy of your honor and valor. We will continue our commitment to fight terrorism. And rest assured: we will hold those responsible accountable whenever and however we deem appropriate.”

“[La primera dama] “Jill and I join the families and friends of our fallen (and Americans across the country) in mourning the loss of these warriors in this despicable and totally unjust attack,” continues the text released by the White House. “These service members embodied the best of our nation: unwavering in their bravery. Unwavering in their duty. Unwavering in their commitment to our country, risking their own safety for the safety of their fellow Americans and our allies and partners with whom we stand in the fight against terrorism. It is a fight that we will not stop.”

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá actualización en breve].

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_