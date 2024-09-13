Congo sentences three US citizens to death for attempted coup

Congolese authorities have sentenced three US citizens to death for attempting a coup, the agency reports. Reuters.

It is alleged that the attempt to overthrow the government took place in May of this year, when armed men, including Americans, seized the president’s office.

The court also charged the participants in the coup attempt with terrorism, criminal conspiracy and other crimes. In total, 37 people were sentenced to death, including citizens of the UK, Canada and Belgium.

