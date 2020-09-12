Three B-1 Lancer bombers of the American Air Drive flew close to the Russian islands within the East Siberian Sea, stories TASS…

The planes, primarily based in Texas, flew to the easternmost level of the US European Command’s space of ​​duty on Thursday.

The flight befell close to Wrangel Island and the New Siberian Islands in worldwide airspace. After that, the planes have been despatched to an airbase in Alaska. The complete flight lasted 14 hours.

In keeping with the representatives of the American Armed Forces, the crews demonstrated how American strategic bombers “may help within the implementation of any mission wherever on the planet.”

Recall that on August 31, US bombers practiced strikes on the Kaliningrad area and different western areas of Russia.