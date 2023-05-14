The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that three earthquakes with a magnitude of 4.2 to 5.2 occurred off the coast of Kamchatka

Three underwater earthquakes at once with a magnitude of 4.2 to 5.2 occurred near the Kamchatka Peninsula on Sunday, May 14. This was reported by the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations at its site.

According to the press service of the department, referring to the data of the Kamchatka branch of the geophysical service of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), earthquakes were recorded in the Pacific Ocean at a depth of 10, 26 and 68 kilometers. Their epicenters were located 118, 116 and 94 kilometers south and southeast of the village of Ust-Kamchatsk.

It is noted that seismic events were not felt in the settlements. There were no calls about casualties or damage.

On May 10, in the Elizovsky district of the Kamchatka Territory, local residents felt an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2. According to the Ministry of Emergencies, its epicenter was located 15 kilometers northeast of the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky urban district, and the focus lay at a depth of 22 kilometers.