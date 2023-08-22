A group of Russian soldiers from the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk Republics, in a prisoner exchange in 2022. ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO (REUTERS)

The first thing the moderators of the event ask is that the journalists turn off the cameras and that their questions not be insulting because they may contravene the Geneva Convention. In front of them are four prisoners of war from the Russian army. The Convention establishes that prisoners should not suffer public humiliation, something that the United Nations denounced in a report last March that has occurred on both sides. The kyiv press center is unusually full. The appointment is special: of the four fighters of the invader arrested, three are Ukrainians, from the territories of Donetsk and Lugansk unilaterally separated from Ukraine in 2014 and annexed by Russia in 2022.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense organized a meeting last Friday to demonstrate that kyiv provides dignified treatment and in accordance with the international obligations of the Geneva Convention to the prisoners of war of the Russian army. The ministry representatives stressed that Ukraine, unlike the invader, complied with these standards. The four testimonies appeared with a serious face and were dressed in their military uniforms. All wore boots, except Eugene, a 23-year-old from Donetsk province who wore sandals. While the rest exposed his story with difficulties and moments of emotion, Eugene, the most talkative of the group, muttered the memorized words that he would contribute to tell his case. According to him, most of them are Ukrainians because Russian prisoners prefer not to speak in public so as not to suffer reprisals when they return home.

More information

The four had words of praise for the Ukrainian military units that captured them. There was no ill-treatment, according to their testimonies. In three of the cases, the soldiers were wounded and were immediately evacuated for hospitalization. The only one of the four of Russian origin was a 59-year-old man from Vladikavkaz, in North Ossetia. This person was in prison in Russia, convicted, according to his statements, for instigating public uprisings. Some representatives of the Russian Ministry of Defense forced him to accept a contract with the army to fight in the Ukraine. His function at the front, he assured him, was to dig trenches.

For this citizen of the Caucasus, there were no questions from the Ukrainian media: his interest focused on Sergei and Nikita, two former compatriots who admitted wanting to be exchanged in order to return to the occupied territories. While Sergei was speaking, two Ukrainian journalists sitting behind the EL PAÍS envoy tried to hide his tears.

Sergei is from Mariupol, the city of Donetsk devastated in the Russian siege of spring 2022. For a year he tried to make a living as a bricklayer, in the Russian reconstruction projects of Mariupol. He didn’t even have enough to eat, he affirmed. He saw an ad from the Russian army to enlist in which they offered a salary of 240,000 rubles per month —2,400 euros. They promised him that he would serve in the rear, but last June he was sent to the front, where he was wounded and imprisoned. “I apologize for what I have done,” Sergei said. “I want to be exchanged for Azov prisoners,” he added, referring to the Azov battalion soldiers who held out until the last moment in the siege of Mariupol.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The journalists repeated the same question to Sergei: why do you want to return to the occupied territories? His answer was always the same: because he had (in addition to Ukrainian) Russian citizenship since Mariupol was invaded and because he wanted to go back to where his relatives are. The same thing happened with Nikita, a 22-year-old from the city of Lugansk. He enlisted in the army of the Luhansk People’s Republic — a province unilaterally separated from Ukraine with Russian support in 2014 — before the full-scale invasion of 2022. He was seized in early 2023, returned to Lugansk in a prisoner swap and he returned to fight, according to him, forced. He was arrested a second time, badly wounded. Now, he claimed, he wanted to be exchanged back to Lugansk and not back to the front.

Advantages over those arrested by Moscow

Petro Yatsenko, coordinator of the care system for prisoners of war, listed the advantages enjoyed by Russian prisoners compared to Ukrainian soldiers in the hands of the invader: they are interned in detention centers far from combat zones, they are free to work or not, they have hours of daily rest, they can communicate with their families, they eat three times a day with quality food and they have spaces for prayer, both for Christians and Muslims. Sunday is their day off and they can take advantage of it to play soccer.

Neither Ukraine nor Russia provide figures of the prisoners they have because revealing this data would harm their position in the negotiations for the exchange of prisoners that they carry out through third countries, as explained by Lieutenant Andrii Yusov, representative of the intelligence services of the Ministry of Defence. According to the Kiev government, during the invasion there have been 48 prisoner exchanges that have allowed 2,598 Ukrainian fighters in Russian jails to return to their homes.

Yatsenko stressed that the Red Cross regularly visits the prisoners in the main detention center, the one in Lviv. The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU), responsible for the report on mistreatment of prisoners on both sides, recognized that on the Ukrainian side there is a greater willingness to cooperate with international organizations, difference from the Russian side. Despite this, the HRMMU document was very severe with the Ukrainian Armed Forces, whom it also accused of multiple war crimes against Russian prisoners at the time of surrender and in the days after during interrogations. “The UN report was unbalanced because while we allow access to prisoners [para ser entrevistados]Russia does not allow it, “said Yatsenko:” They have seen it, they have changed it and we hope that the next report will be fairer.

On Sergei and Nikita there are accusations of treason, attack against Ukrainian sovereignty and belonging to paramilitary groups, which carry decades of sentence. Not the case with Eugene. This young man was forced by the Russian security services (FSB) to enlist and go to the front after it was discovered that he managed a telegram account opposing the Vladimir Putin regime. In one of the first combat actions he deserted by running 400 meters while waving a white T-shirt for a Ukrainian drone to identify that he wanted to surrender. According to Yusov, 20% of captured enemy fighters desert to surrender.

Putin supporters in Donbas

Sergei and Nikita pointed out that the majority of the population in the occupied Donbas territories are supporters of Russia. “Among older people, it may be 90%, because they see Putin as the continuation of the greatness of the Soviet Union,” Sergei opined. Among the young, few want war, as he explained, because the conflict in Donbas had stagnated and a certain normality had returned, although the majority, as he warned, are afraid of the Ukrainian authorities. Nikita confirmed that his entourage in Lugansk believes less and less in Russian politics, but continues to fear a Ukrainian liberation.

“Russian propaganda says that they are Nazis, fascists, that they want to destroy us, and before February 24 [de 2022, cuando Rusia inició la invasión a gran escala de Ucrania], the propaganda warned us that the Ukrainians wanted to invade Donetsk and Lugansk, and it was a lie”. These words of Sergei were received with a heavy silence. A Ukrainian military action in Donetsk and Lugansk could not be considered an invasion, since these provinces are recognized as part of their territory by the United Nations and practically all the countries of the world.

Nikita and Eugene were asked when what they described as “brainwashing” against their country began. Both agreed that he was at school, in 2014. Sergei vividly remembered his director of studies, a history teacher who fought in the war in Donbas and returned full of hatred against Ukraine. Eugene, unlike his colleagues, has no intention of returning to occupied Donbas, among other reasons, because the Russians have filed charges against him.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.