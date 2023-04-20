In the Bryansk region, three children left unattended died in a fire in a residential building

In the Bryansk region, three children who were left unattended died in a fire in a residential building. On Thursday, April 20, reports TASS with reference to emergency services.

“In the village of Boshino, a fire broke out in a residential building. Three children died, ”the agency’s interlocutor explained.

At the moment, the fire has been extinguished. According to preliminary data, the mother left three children at home unattended. The reasons and details of the incident, as well as the age of the dead, are not specified.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated under article 109 of the Criminal Code of Russia (“Causing death by negligence to two or more persons”). According to the regional department of the Investigative Committee, the place arrived investigative team.

Earlier, in the village of Chatsy near Moscow, two children died in a fire in a private residential building. The fire was caused by a short circuit in the oil cooler. The dead were poisoned by carbon monoxide.