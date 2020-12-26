The official representative of the UN Secretary General Stefan Dujarrick said that three peacekeepers of the World Organization mission in the Central African Republic were killed in an attack by unknown persons. RIA News.

“The Secretary General strongly condemns today’s attacks by unknown armed militants on the national defense and security forces of Central Africa and the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in Decoa and Baku. In Decoa, three peacekeepers from Burundi were killed and two wounded, ”he said.

Dujarrik noted that the organization’s secretary general calls on the CAR authorities to investigate the incident and immediately bring the perpetrators to justice.

Earlier it was reported that two companies of UN peacekeepers and two helicopters will be transferred from South Sudan to the Central African Republic amid the crisis in that country.

Let us remind you that the situation in the Central African Republic has worsened on the eve of the presidential elections to be held on December 27.

The leaders of the main rebel groups tore up the reconciliation agreement and announced the unification of their forces.

The country’s government has accused ex-President François Bozizet of attempting a coup.