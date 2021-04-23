Three New Yorkers with dual citizenship of the United States and Ukraine were charged with theft from foreign banks for $ 30 million. This is reported by the Daily Beast with reference to the prosecutor’s office.

The indictment says that 56-year-old Val Cooper (Valery Kononenko), 52-year-old Alex Levin and 49-year-old Harry Smith (Igor Berkovich) from March 2015 to October 2019, together with accomplices stole more than $ 30 million, jewelry and gold … Some of the affected banks were located in Russia, Ukraine, Moldova, Latvia, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, North Macedonia and France.

“The crimes we are talking about look like from the script of a Hollywood movie,” said the prosecution. The suspects opened the safe deposit boxes using copies of the keys, which were made by their accomplices. To get into the premises of banks, they rented cells and photographed the locks of other people’s safes using borescopes – such a device allows you to explore closed cavities.

The prosecutor’s office considers Cooper to be the leader of the criminal group – it is assumed that he laundered the stolen goods through his bank accounts in the United States. Levin is considered a buyer of photographic equipment, and Smith is considered a safe cracker. In the homes of the suspects, they found copies of keys without numbers, cash, jewelry, a borescope and a lock from a bank safe.

It is clarified that Cooper and Levin are connected by a criminal past. The first was convicted of theft in the USSR in 1986, the second in 1999 received two years in prison on a securities fraud case.