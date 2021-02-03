Three opposition Ukrainian TV channels “112 Ukraine”, NewsOne and ZIK stopped broadcasting after the corresponding sanctions of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. It is reported by “Strana.ua” They are now only available on YouTube.

Earlier it was reported that these restrictions were introduced by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) and are explained by protection from Russian propaganda. The decision was supported almost unanimously, only the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmitry Razumkov, spoke out against, another member of the NSDC was not present at the meeting.

This is not journalism at all (…). But this is pure, uncluttered, spiteful and well-packed propaganda in brilliant PR wrappers. Which has also moved to the stage where the work goes to the occupiers. Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak Comment on the NSDC decision on Facebook

Personal sanctions also apply against the deputy from the Opposition Platform – For Life party, Taras Kozak, who owns the Novosti media holding and these TV channels. For five years he will not be able to freely dispose of his property.

According to the decree, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry was instructed to inform the European Union and the United States about the imposition of sanctions, as well as “to raise before them the question of the application of similar restrictive measures.”

The Opposition Platform – For Life party reacted sharply to Zelensky’s decision, accusing him of violating international law and exceeding his powers.

The decree (…) is an act of usurpation of power, open censorship, a mechanism for establishing dictatorship and tyranny in the country, a violation of all international principles and norms of democracy HLE statement

Party member, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech Nestor Shufrich convenes an emergency meeting of the committee and hopes to initiate a broad discussion in parliament at the level of factions, according to Ukrainian News. The parliamentarian believes that the Ukrainian law on sanctions, according to which the broadcasting of 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK was suspended, gives the right to impose restrictions only in relation to foreign citizens and foreign companies, as well as in relation to companies owned by foreign citizens.

Deputy Kozak, who has become the target of sanctions, adheres to a similar point of view. “This is a completely illegal decision, the president exceeded his powers, he (Zelensky – approx. “Lenta.ru”) does not have the right to impose such sanctions, ”he said.

The editorial offices of the 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK channels have been repeatedly criticized by the authorities for their oppositional and pro-Russian orientation, and their journalists are attacked by radicals on the air. These channels are associated with the chairman of the “Opposition Platform – For Life” Viktor Medvedchuk, known for close personal ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In November 2020, the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the country’s Ministry of Defense announced that Russia was trying to spoil the reputation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the entire top leadership of the country with the help of its “agents of influence” in the republic, including a number of media outlets. The names were not specified, but it was obvious that it was the opposition channels that were in question, since it was not the first time that they were accused of working for Russian propaganda.

In October 2019, deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine created the Interim Commission of Inquiry (VKK) to ensure counteraction to the information influence of Russia. The commission was engaged in checking the legality of the change of owners of the NewsOne, 112 Ukraine and ZIK TV channels after they were bought by Taras Kozak.

Earlier, in September 2019, NewsOne and 112 Ukraine had already tried to revoke licenses for broadcasting in Russian, and Kozak was interrogated on suspicion of terrorism. In the summer of 2019, the building of the channel “112 Ukraine” was fired upon from a grenade launcher, however, despite the presence of video recordings, the perpetrators have not yet been found.