In the DPR, Ukrainian Armed Forces tankers who fired at residential buildings in Mariupol received 26 years each

The Supreme Court of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) convicted three tank crews of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) who fired at residential buildings in Mariupol. This is reported by TASS.

25-year-old Alexey Koval, 24-year-old Andrey Chumak and 29-year-old Valery Fedorovich received 26 years in a maximum security colony. It was established that from March to April 2022, they were part of a tank crew and fired high-explosive fragmentation shells at an administrative building and two apartment buildings on Kuindzhi Street. People took refuge in their basements; everyone managed to survive.

Ukrainian tank crews were called guilty under articles of an attempt on the life of two or more persons, committed by an organized group, in a generally dangerous manner, motivated by political, ideological hatred, as well as under articles of cruel treatment of the civilian population in occupied territory and deliberate damage to someone else’s property, causing significant damage damage committed in a generally dangerous manner.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of the DPR sentenced to 17 years in prison the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces mortar, Yevgeny Ermolenko, who gave the order for the artillery shelling of residential buildings in the village of Chermalyk, Volnovakha region.