A colonel, a lieutenant colonel and a soldier of the State Special Transport Service, subordinate to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as well as a woman died in an accident in the Lviv region. The publication reported this on December 16 Zaxid citing sources in law enforcement agencies.

The accident occurred on Saturday at 15:30 Moscow time on the Kyiv-Chop highway in the village of Smozhe, Stryi district, Lviv region.

#Ukrainian #soldiers #died #road #accident #Lviv #region