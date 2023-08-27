Two aircraft collided in mid-air during combat simulation; decorated pilot is among the dead

Three Ukrainian Air Force pilots died in an accident on Friday (25.Aug.2023). According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, 2 L-39 fighters collided in mid-air during training. The model is manufactured Aero Vodochody, from the Czech Republic.

“A tragic loss. On August 25, 2 L-39 military jets collided in the Zhytomyr region. Three Ukrainian Air Force pilots lost their lives.”says the statement.

The Ukrainian government highlighted that one of the pilots killed in the accident was Andrii Pilshchykov, known as “Juice”. The pilot was considered decorated for acts of bravery in the war against Russia.

“One of them was Major Andrii Pilshchykov, pilot 2nd Class and awarded the Order of Courage, 3rd Class, known by the callsign ‘Juice’. We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. We are grateful for his service. They will be remembered both in heaven and on earth.”ends the note from the ministry.

The accident occurs at a time when Ukraine is negotiating the acquisition of US F-16 fighter jets. On the 5th (23.Aug), the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky posed next to the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, and celebrated the donation of 19 fighter jets to the country.

According to Zelensky, the Netherlands will also donate 42 F-16 jets to Ukraine’s war efforts. Aircraft deliveries are scheduled for 2024.