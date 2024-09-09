Bogomaz: Air defense forces destroyed three Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Bryansk region

Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz announced that three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were discovered and destroyed over the region’s territory. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

Bogomaz reported that an attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to carry out a terrorist attack using drones was thwarted in the region. “Three aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were detected and destroyed by the air defense forces of the Russian Defense Ministry,” he noted.

The head of the region added that there were no casualties or damage as a result of the incident. Operational and emergency services are working at the scene of the incident.