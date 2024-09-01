Three UAVs attempted to attack the Kashira State District Power Plant in the Moscow Region, no damage

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attempted to attack the Kashira State District Power Plant (GRES) in the Moscow region. This was stated by the head of the Kashira urban district, Mikhail Shuvalov.

Drones Attack Kashira State District Power Plant

Shuvalov said that three drones attempted to attack the Kashira State District Power Plant.

There were no casualties or damage, and no fire ensued. Electricity is being supplied to subscribers without interruption. Emergency services are working at the scene. Mikhail Shuvalov Head of the Kashira urban district

Before this, eyewitnesses reported a fire at the Konakovskaya GRES. It is assumed that the fire started due to a drone attack. According to Mash, residents heard a “characteristic drone sound”, followed by explosions and a fire.

Later, the regional government clarified that five drones were shot down in the Konakovo area of ​​the Tver Region. Emergency services are working on the ground. After the drone attack, a fire was localized in the Tver Region, said the region’s governor, Igor Rudenya.

Drones also attacked a Moscow oil refinery

The drone was shot down near the Moscow Oil Refinery (MOR), said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. “There is no damage or casualties, there is no threat to the operation of the MOR,” he said. The Moscow mayor added that another drone was shot down in the Ramensky urban district as it approached the capital.

At the moment, ten drones have been shot down as they approached the capital. “The Defense Ministry’s air defense continues to repel attacks by enemy UAVs on Moscow,” Sobyanin noted.

On the night of September 1, Ukrainian drones attacked regions of Russia

On the night of August 31 to September 1, several Russian regions were attacked by drones. In total, during the night, Russian air defense systems destroyed 158 drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Over the territory of the Bryansk region, 27 drones were shot down overnight, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported. More than ten drones were shot down over the Voronezh region, three in the Tula region, and two in the Kursk region. Drone attacks were also prevented in the Ryazan and Lipetsk regions.

158 Ukrainian Armed Forces drones were destroyed overnight

On the night of August 31, air defense forces shot down drones in three Russian regions. The Defense Ministry specified that two drones were destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod Region and one each over the territories of the Oryol and Kursk Regions.