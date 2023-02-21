Nogales.- Around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 19, a car accident on the Nogales – Ímuris highway left five people deadToday, the Faculty of Architecture of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (uas) confirmed that three of the victims were his graduates.

Through a statement addressed to the press, the UAS faculty sent their condolences to family and friends of the three 25-year-old women who graduated from the 2016-2021 generation.

The deceased architects They are Gissel Abisai Manjarrez Meza, 25 years old, originally from Culiacán Sinaloa; Grecia María García López, 25, originally from Ahome, Sinaloa and Mayren Guadalupe Arredondo García, of the same age, also from the Sinaloa capital.

The other victims were Anabella García, 57, originally from Culiacán, and Christian Jesús Espinoza Serrano, 33, from Culiacán.

sunday morning A Nissan Versa car with Sinaloa license plates collided with a Chevrolet Malibu at kilometer 260 of the Nogales – Ímuris highway, in Sonoraleaving the five Sinaloan passengers lifeless.