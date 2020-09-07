Six months after courses are canceled, the kids are again to routine. The return to varsities is characterised by the presence of the coronavirus and the outbreaks which might be rising all through Spain. And that’s the reason many dad and mom are even contemplating the choice of not taking their youngsters to courses, with the concern or fear of being involved with different youngsters and exposing themselves to a potential contagion.

Even with many individuals fascinated with what to do within the subsequent few weeks, Many are the dad and mom who’ve already made the drastic resolution to not ship their youngsters to high school because of the insecurity generated by the pandemic. Even with the safety measures – together with the staggered lap – and the necessary use of masks for folks over six years outdated – even with the security distance – many dad and mom are nonetheless afraid of the coronavirus.

“I do not see that security distances will probably be maintained in your classroom”, is the testimony of a mom in Four a day, explaining the concern of sending their youngsters to high school and exposing them to the virus.

The exceptions

With this resolution of many dad and mom to not ship their youngsters to varsities, The Prosecutor’s Workplace recollects that it’s a crime to not repeatedly take youngsters to high school. Though, sure, there will probably be sure circumstances associated to COVID-19 that will probably be studied in case of absence from the school rooms.

Denying a toddler education may carry penalties of as much as six months in jail, because the Justice of the Peace defined Joaquim Bosch in the identical tv program, though emphasizing that on this context of a pandemic every case will probably be studied “to see its relationship with the danger of contracting the virus on account of returning to the classroom.”

And is that, by regulation, there are specific youngsters who’re exempt from going to school rooms. Amongst them are youngsters below 6 years -including those that meet them in first grade-, youngsters with earlier pathologies and people minors who’ve kinfolk with pathologies, although they themselves are wholesome.