In an incident with a long-range Tu-22M3 bomber at the Shaikovka airfield near Kaluga, three pilots were killed. It is reported by TASS with reference to the source.

According to NTV, their catapults worked abnormally, the same information is confirmed by sources RIA News… “According to preliminary data, there was an abnormal situation on the ground – an abnormal operation of the catapult. That is, this is not a plane crash, ”said the agency’s interlocutor. According to representatives of emergency services, there are no casualties among local residents.

The fact that the Tu-22M3 crashed near Kaluga was reported earlier. Sources previously stated that the plane made an emergency landing, there were no weapons on board.

Tu-22M3 is a modification of the Soviet supersonic missile carrier-bomber Tu-22M. The aircraft is designed to engage ground and sea targets from high, medium and low altitudes. It entered service in 1989 and became the most massive long-range bomber. Tu-22M3 bombers took part in operations in Syria.