Three truck drivers have died this Monday morning in the traffic accident that occurred at kilometer 183 of the A-6, in the Tordesillas (Valladolid) bypass, towards Salamanca. The events occurred early in the morning, when a truck carrying a fire engine from Melilla towards La Coruña, caught fire.

The fire started in the gondola of the trailer, so it stopped on the shoulder. Two more trucks stopped to help extinguish the fire, which affected the left rear axle of the gondola truck, when a fourth heavy vehicle was hit by a fourth heavy vehicle that collided with the gondola sideways, overwhelming the three drivers. The medical personnel displaced to the scene of the accident could only confirm the death of the victims.

The deputy delegate of the Government in Valladolid, Emilio Álvarez, went to the accident area, where the bodies have already been removed. The Civil Guard has already taken a statement from the truck driver, who has tested negative in breathalyzer tests. A specialized team from the Madrid Civil Guard will travel to Valladolid to investigate the causes that have led to the tragedy.

The firefighters of the Provincial Council, who have come from the Tordesillas and Arroyo de la Encomienda parks, have put out the fire in the gondola and the truck it was transporting.

The 112 Castilla y León emergency center room received several calls minutes after 7:30 am reporting an accident at kilometer 183 of the A-6, in Tordesillas (Valladolid), in the direction of A Coruña. The alerters reported that there were three trucks involved, one of them burned, and several people were on the ground and could be dead.