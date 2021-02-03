The January transfer window is typically a quiet month of business for some of the biggest clubs in Europe. However, many of the managers of the elite teams constantly say that they will move to make a deal should the right player become available.

There have been examples in the past of January moves working perfectly, with the most recent example being Bruno Fernandes move to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon. But, which players could still move this month?

Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen was at the centre of one of the biggest stories in the January transfer window 12 months ago, as the Dane requested to be allowed to move from Tottenham Hotspur to Inter Milan. However, Eriksen could be set to leave Inter this month, as he has failed to reach the heights expected by Antonio Conte. The attacking midfielder has made just nine Serie A appearances so far this season and is yet to score.

Since arriving from Spurs, he has played just 26 games in the Italian domestic league and has just scored one goal. Eriksen’s future is uncertain, and Inter are willing to offload should the right offer come in. A return to Tottenham has been muted, but a reunion with former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino could also be on the cards.

Dele Alli

Another player with Tottenham connections that has been rumoured to be of interested for Pochettino is Dele Alli. The 24-year-old has been unable to reach the heights that he set himself during the 2016-17 season, as he scored 18 goals and made seven assists in 37 outings. Since then, he has scored 22 goals in the previous four seasons.

His game time has been massively reduced so far this season, and has featured on just four occasions for Jose Mourinho’s side. There appears to be a complete breakdown in trust between the Englishman and the Portuguese coach, and an exit for the attacking midfielder has been rumoured since the summer. However, PSG have not yet made a move for Alli, and it’s unlikely that Spurs will allow him to leave without time to find a replacement.

Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard remains one of the most intriguing young players in world football. However, it has been rumoured that Real Madrid will be willing to allow the 22-year-old to spend the second half of the season on loan away from the Spanish capital. The Norwegian has struggled for game time this season at Madrid, as he has made just seven appearances.

There was a belief that he was expected to feature more regularly this term after impressive during a spell with Real Sociedad last season. During that year away from the Bernabeu, he scored four goals and made six assists in 31 La Liga fixtures. Premier League side Arsenal are rumoured to be very interested in bringing in the attacking midfielder before the deadline at the end of the month.