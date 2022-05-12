Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- At least three accidents with trailers occurred in the Mazatlán-Culiacán highway this Wednesday night.

The accidents occurred between kilometers 128 and 164, both from south to north and from north to south.

In social networks, transmissions and videos can be seen, where trailers are seen overturned on the track or that left the road, remaining only lopsided.

In the transmissions it is not specified if there were injuries.