The Roman Coliseum, the ‘Fontana di Trevi’, the Spanish Steps, among other places are not to be missed in Rome. The truth is that tourists have so many options in ‘The Eternal City’that it can even be overwhelming to choose a specific destination.

Another factor that is exhausting is the crowd. Therefore, we present you three destinations very close to Rome, they are a respite from the hustle and bustle of the city and are very close to the Italian capital.

Castle of Tora

An hour and twenty-four minute drive away is an earthly paradise, Castel di Tora. This town is the perfect demonstration that nature and medieval style is a great combination.

The medieval village Castel di Tora and picturesque Lake Turano.

Castel di Tora is a town in the province of Rieti, where only 292 people live, so it is perfect for those seeking tranquility and peace on vacation.

One of the main attractions is Lake Turano, an artificial water reservoir created in 1939. Its intense blue adorns the landscapes of Monte Navegna (1,508 masl), and neighboring towns (Ascrea, Paganico Sabino, Castel di Tora , Colle di Tora and Stipes).

On TripAdvisor, users comment that: “it offers many options to the visitor: a road with beautiful views, charming villages clinging to the mountains, excellent gastronomy, water sports in the summer season and panoramic walks to Mount Navegna and Mount Cervia”.

This, which is one of the ‘most beautiful villages in Italy’, also has other attractions such as: ‘Borgo di Monte Antuni’, which has a medieval appearance.

The plans in town are so good that day trips are offered from Rome that include hiking, guided tour of the castles, and lunch included. There are 4×4 safaris and scheduled water activities.

Piediluco: the tourist district of Terni

Terni is an Italian city capital of the province of the same name. Piediluco is one of its neighborhoods that is located almost two hours away from Rome.

It has less than 600 inhabitants. Its nautical activity is what stands out the most among its attractions. In addition, there are several gastronomic options: artisan ice cream, wine tasting or the famous aperitif at sunset with a splendid view and lake breeze.

The lake, which shares its name with the neighborhood, is one of the weaknesses for many tourists, since its beauty is somewhat captivating, even therapeutic. In the words of a visitor: “If what you want is to get away from stress, Lago Piediluco is the right place.”​

In addition to contemplating the landscapes worth photographing in Piediluco, which means “at the foot of the sacred forest”, there are some beaches and a boat that offers observational navigation on the lake or the classic pedal boat.

Continuing with the aquatic places, the ‘Cascades delle Marmore’, which have a maximum height of 165 meters, three jumps and are artificial. They are some of the most famous in Italy and are among the highest in Europe.

Calcata Vecchia: a bohemian tour

Just an hour from Rome, tourists have the chance to discover a whole new world: a bohemian haven on a rock massif overlooking the valley.

In the sixties, some bohemians from Rome came to this town in search of new ways of life. Thanks to this phenomenon, today Calcata Vecchia is abundant in workshops, crafts and art.

The cobbled streets, the feeling of home and the tranquility that is breathed, makes the town a very special destination. Likewise, its cultural offer is quite wide. The Grotta dei Germoglia bar and cultural center with a pleasant and particular atmosphere decorated with mosaics of recycled material where you can enjoy an aperitif with a musical show included.

A little away from the town, is the Opera Bosco, an open-air museum-workshop of contemporary art founded in 1996 by the artists Anne Demijttenaere and Costantino Morosin. The exhibited works are made with paintings naturally extracted from raw material that the forest itself gives.

The unique garden of the house of the architect Paolo is not to be missed, with careful landscaping: fountains and ceramics with poems and quotes; and six olive trees with hundred-year-old trunks that look like sculptures.

Nature becomes the best ally: the Treja Valley is an area of ​​volcanic nature, with a humid environment, forests and waterfalls such as those of Monte Gelato, with its medieval tower, its old water mill and its pools.

