Three Towers Seized at Parco delle Cave: Eight Under Investigation for Building Abuse

The Guardia di Finanza of Milan has seized the construction site of the ‘LAC Residences‘, located in via Cancano 5, near the Parco delle Cave. The residential complex, consisting of three towers with 77 apartmentsis currently at the centre of an investigation by the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office for alleged building abusesillegal subdivision, abuse of office and false certifications.

Eight people under investigation in the investigation

The investigation involves eight peopleincluding the director pro tempore of the One-Stop Building Desk of the Municipality of Milan and three technicians from Palazzo Marino. Among those under investigation is also the designer of the company that owns the area. The investigation is being conducted by public prosecutors Marina Petruzzella and Mauro Clericiwho are examining irregularities in the approval and construction process of the complex.

Execution of the seizure decree

The seizure of the construction site was ordered by the preliminary investigations judge of Milan, Lydia Castellucci. The military of the Economic-Financial Police Unit are executing the seizure decree, effectively blocking the work in progress. The authorities will continue their investigations to ascertain the responsibilities and any violations of the law committed during the construction of the LAC Residences.