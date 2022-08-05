Three tourists were injured by the eruption of a volcano in Iceland on Wednesday evening, a spokesman for the local authorities told The New York Times. Although the injuries are minor, including a broken ankle, authorities would like to emphasize that a visit to the volcanically active area is not without risk.
#tourists #injured #Icelandic #volcanic #eruption
Israel kills at least eight people in Gaza, including Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander
First modification: 08/05/2022 - 17:44 This Friday, August 5, Israeli forces bombed targets that they claimed are linked to the...
Leave a Reply