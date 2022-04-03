Real Zaragoza currently has three top scorers. Valentín Vada scored his fifth goal of the season in Tenerife, equaling Álvaro Giménez and Iván Azón. The Argentine, who had not scored since matchday 12, ended a drought of just over five months and seems to leave behind a bad streak marked especially by his self-expulsion in Miranda in the first game of 2022. Since then he had not played again from the beginning until last weekend and now he already has two titles.

Iván Azón, for his part, is Zaragoza’s most fit footballer, with five goals in the last eight games, a streak that began against Leganés in his last start until yesterday’s match, in which he was once again the protagonist in the Aragonese goal when making the first shot. Álvaro Giménez also started, who in November experienced his sweetest moment with four goals and scored for the last time in mid-February against Unión Deportiva Las Palmas, a team to which he has scored three of his five goals this season.

Vada, Azón and Álvaro add fifteen goals between the three, almost half of the 31 achieved by Real Zaragoza in the 34 games played, dividing the remaining 16 among eleven other players: Borja Sáinz (2), Narváez (2), Francho (2), Nano Mesa (2), Jaume Grau (2), French, Bermejo, Petrovic, Eguaras, Eugeni and Puche.