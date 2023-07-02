The Mexican Navy has seized a submarine that contained more than three and a half tons of drugs, probably cocaine. The local authorities communicated it. The submarine was about 26 meters long and is considered the largest of those used by drug traffickers to transport drugs to Europe. Five people of different nationalities were arrested on board the submarine and detained in La Paz. According to the DEA, more than 60 percent of the cocaine that enters the United States now comes from South America aboard submarines, called narco-subs. The agencies that fight drug trafficking manage to intercept only a quarter of these vehicles.



