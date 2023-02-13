The story of a couple that went viral on social media. In less than 5 years their life has been turned upside down in a way they never imagined

It seems like a story like you only see in movies, yet it really happened. A couple who in a few years turned their lives upside down and who, despite the difficulties, today thank God for the great gifts he has given them.

Carrie and Craig, wife and husband, have struggled to have children for years. Unfortunately, the woman discovered she had one severe form of endometriosis and the doctor confronted her with a harsh reality. They couldn’t conceive naturally, so they chose to go into adoption.

The road to adoption was also not easy, but they eventually became parents of twins Cece and JJ, born on February 28, 2013. Their biological mom couldn’t take care of them.

It was only supposed to be a trial period, but in the end the two parents formalized the adoption and made the twins part of their lives.

Some time later, they got a call from their birth mother. The woman was in the same situation and she didn’t know what to do. She had given birth other twins with an emergency cesarean delivery and asked them to take care of them too.

Carrie and Craig were faced with a scary choice: quadruplets. How would they do it? But their heart had already decided, separating 4 brothers was unthinkable and so they decided to welcome Adalynn and Kenna as wellborn on February 28, 2014. Same day as older siblings, one year apart!

Later, however, something happened that they never imagined and that turned their lives upside down even more. Carrie started feeling unwell and eventually decided to go to the doctor. It wasn’t possible, she was pregnant! And she didn’t finish there… the ultrasound showed two fetuses! Two more twins!

We couldn’t stop crying, with joy and with fear. Three sets of twins, how would we do? But it was a gift from God and we couldn’t back down.

The February 28, 2016the couple welcomed two girls into their arms, Karraline and Clarissa.

The most surprising thing? All three sets of twins were born on February 28th!

It was a clear sign of fate. God planned this life for us and we can only be proud of it. Although it is not easy, I would make the same choices again.

They are all very different. Everyone has their own personality, which is a lot of fun, but we get pulled in six different directions.

The community has offered help to this wonderful couple, through fundraisers on GoFundMe and AdoptTogether.