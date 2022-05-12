This 2022 marks 35 years since “Three for three” hit TV for the first time, plus it’s only been a few months since beloved Bob Saget passed away. The popular Danny Tanner It will be one of the fondest memories for his fans, just like the rest of the cast. However, for many laughs and tears that have brought the viewers, behind the scenes was not necessarily a garden of roses.

“full-house”, as it was titled in English, we were approached by a somewhat unusual family, since it was made up of a widowed father (Danny) and his three daughters: Donna Jo, Stephanie Y Michellewho also had Uncle Jesse and funny Joey as father figures.

Throughout eight seasons and almost 200 episodes, the series positioned itself as one of the most popular of the late 1980s and mid-1990s. It was a family sitcom that, in addition to its hilarious sequences, left us with valuable lessons of life. However, behind the screen they were not so consistent with the morals they imparted to the public.

Uncle Jesse vs. the Olsens

Many babies become child stars for basically one reason: they didn’t cry at their casting. As expected, at such a young age there is no way for them to have a notion of what is happening around them, so their scenes are recorded when they are in good spirits and the sequences are accommodated, on certain occasions, to their spontaneous reactions. .

However, John Stamos, the actor behind Uncle Jesse, seemed to have little patience for the Olsen twins, Ashley and Mary-Kate. Therefore, as reported by NME (via Screen Rant), there came a point where he asked to replace the little sisters.

“It was very difficult to get the shots, so that’s 100% accurate. I said, ‘Get rid of those girls.’ They brought in a couple of unattractive redheaded creatures and we tried it for a while, but it didn’t work. So it was, ‘Okay, invite the Olsen twins again.’ That’s the story,” she expressed.

John Stamos is the actor behind Uncle Jesse. Photo: diffusion

alcohol and drugs

Many Hollywood stars break into entertainment headlines for a common vice: drugs. Thus, according to Today magazine, Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie in fiction) made some confessions about her addiction to narcotics in her autobiographical book “Unsweetined: a memoir”.

His experiences with illegal substances began when he was 14 years old. She initially drank liquor a couple of times a week until she tried marijuana, one of the first steps in a spiral that led her to use cocaine and even methamphetamine.

Although he has now managed to overcome this stage, his fans were shocked by the revelations of the child star who was part of this ‘perfect family’ marketing that sold “Full house”.

Jodie Sweetin played Stephanie Tanner in “Three by Three.” Photo: Hello Mexico

For his part, another who also broke with this pristine figure was Stamos. As reported by The Sun, the actor was arrested in June 2015 for drunk driving. After the scandal, the complaint was formalized, whose sentence was three years of probation.

Not only that, but the aforementioned medium indicated that, before being sentenced, the artist would have been under the influence of GHB, a drug that would be similar to ecstasy. This resulted in his passing through a rehabilitation center to treat medical problems not detailed.

Problems and more problems

Beyond everything mentioned, the passing of the years was wearing down the image of other stars of “Three by three”. Thus, fans were shocked when it was revealed that Lori Loughlin (Becky in the series) was involved in a university bribery case.

On the other hand, and returning to the Olsens, Mary-Kate was dangerously linked to Heath Ledger’s death. Specifically, international media, such as People or The Independent, commented that the accidental overdose that killed the Oscar winner would have been caused by a cocktail of substances, including painkillers that were supposedly recommended by the aforementioned actress.

The case shocked Hollywood in 2008 and the true link between Olsen and the death that mourned an entire industry was not fully clarified.

“Three by three” was at the center of the controversy due to various problems of its main stars. However, it is one of the shows most remembered by fans and remains so despite the fact that more than three decades have passed since its arrival on the small screen.

If you want to relive the experience of this iconic production, Netflix has available the reboot “Fuller house”, in which several of its famous protagonists participate.