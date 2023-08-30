Home page politics

Putin lures recruits into the Russian army with high wages.

Putin wants to recruit fighters for military service due to a lack of personnel. For example, the Russian army offers recruits a high wage.

Moscow – With the beginning of the Ukraine war, military service in Russia has become significantly more lucrative. Because since the beginning of the war of aggression, the pay in the Russian army has increased significantly, according to British information. This was announced by the British Ministry of Defense on Tuesday. Wages and bonuses are strong motives for joining the military, “especially for those from the poorer areas of Russia”. At the same time, the authority emphasized: “However, it is still unlikely that Russia will achieve its goals in recruiting volunteers for the armed forces.”

The British ministry referred to statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who on February 4, 2022 – just under three weeks before the start of the war – gave a lieutenant’s salary at 81,200 rubles a month. In the meantime, however, even privates who had already been mobilized received 195,000 rubles (about 1,887 euros), according to official figures.

Putin lures Russian recruits with 2.7 times the average wage

And many NCOs fighting in Ukraine earn more than 200,000 rubles a month. “This is more than 2.7 times the Russian average wage of 72,851 rubles (about 700 euros, Editor’s note),” it said in London. Applied to the UK, that means an annual salary of more than £90,000 (€105,000).

The British Ministry of Defense has published daily information on the course of the war since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. Moscow accuses London of disinformation.

War in Ukraine: Unfair pay increasingly divides Russian army

In mid-June, a Russian deserter revealed in an interview with the British TV channel BBCthat the salary structure in the Russian army is causing controversy. According to his statements, seasoned soldiers sometimes earn significantly less than newly recruited recruits – and that creates a bad atmosphere. Trained professional soldiers, for example, earn less than 100,000 rubles – while recruits are offered a salary of up to 204,000 rubles. (fmü/dpa)