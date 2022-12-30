In Lipetsk, the boss who shot his subordinate three times in the heel will stand trial

In Lipetsk, the court will consider a criminal case against a 44-year-old local resident who wounded a subordinate in the heel. On Friday, December 30, Lente.ru was informed by the regional prosecutor’s office.

The Russian is accused of a crime under Part 2 of Article 112 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Intentional infliction of moderate bodily harm that caused a long-term disorder committed with the use of weapons”).

According to the investigation, on September 28, a man in a construction trailer quarreled with a subordinate and shot him three times with a traumatic pistol. One of the bullets hit the left foot. The prosecutor sent the case to court. The shooter faces up to five years in prison.

